Drake performs 'Way 2 Sexy', 'Life Is Good' & more with Future at Wireless Festival 2021

11 September 2021, 11:44

Drake performs 'Way 2 Sexy', 'Life Is Good' & more with Future at Wireless Festival 2021. Picture: Global

Drake surprised the crowd at Crystal Palace Park with the first live performance of 'Way 2 Sexy' with Future.

Drake shocked Wireless attendees on Friday night (10 Sep) after joining Future on stage during his headline set.

Wireless Festival 2021 set times: who's playing where and when?

The Canadian hitmaker hopped on stage with his collaborator to perform their first live performance of 'Way 2 Sexy', after storming the stage a rendition of 'Life is Good.

Future - who had just performed his own killer solo set - then handed over the reigns to Drizzy, who performed some of his own tracks including 'Laugh Now, Cry Later' and 'What's Next'.

"London wassup," said Drizzy as he addressed the crowd. "Let me tell you something, I don't even remember what this sh*t feels like. I just want to take this in, all these beautiful people. I've missed you so much."

As part of his UK takeover, the rapper even changed the OXO Tower in London's Southbank to the 'OVO' Tower, a nod to his October's Very Own label and brand.

The rapper, who recently dropped his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, was rumoured to be performing at the festival after fans spotted clues across social media.

