Drake fans think he's coming to Wireless Festival 2021

8 September 2021, 11:30 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 12:45

Fans have come up with convincing theories suggesting that Drake will be at this year's Wireless Festival.

Drake fans have been speculating that the rapper might make an appearance or even perform at this year's Wireless Festival.

Drake fans convinced he talks about 'ruining' relationship with Rihanna in new song

The 34-year-old rapper is no stranger to the popular festival, as he headlined back in 2012, again in 2015 and became a surprise headliner in 2018.

The 'Girls Want Girls' rapper came out during UK rapper Giggs set in 2018, replacing DJ Khaled who pulled out due to "travel issues".

Drake performs at Wireless Festival in 2015.
Drake performs at Wireless Festival in 2015. Picture: Getty

Now, fans are convinced he will be flying to the UK to put on a show at this year's event.

On Tuesday (Sept 7) a Drake fan shared a TikTok video titled 'Why I think Drake will be at Wireless this year (16 marks)'.

The user – who goes by @nicole.ik – began listing the reasons why she thought Drake will be at the festival, using Drake's photos and social media interactions as "evidence".

First, she began by showing a screenshot of Drake's intstagram interaction with Chicken Shop Date star Amelia dimoldenberg, where he replied to her comment, tagging her and writing: "chicken shop date?" alongside a chicken emoji.

This suggests Drake may be coming to London to film an episode.

The video showed Drake's post that he uploaded on Tuesday (Sept 7th), where he teased that he will be travelling, with a line of suitcases.

Drizzy captioned the post on his Instagram Stories: "Travel Light", despite having several suitcases packed in the photo.

Drake teased that he will be flying out on Instagram Stories.
Drake teased that he will be flying out on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram/@chamaagnepapi

The Drake fan also pointed out that Drake performs at Wireless every three years, suggesting it would be likely if he performed this year, following his 2018 performance.

Another hint was Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Lamborghini, which has been spotted around London.

Fans on Twitter also speculated that he will be at Wireless. Check out the tweets below.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

