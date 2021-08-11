Future and baby mama Brittni Mealy 'exposed text messages' beef explained

Future and Brittni Mealy have taken to social media to send shots for each other after Brittni exposed text messages.

Brittni Mealy, the mother of Future's son Prince Wilburn, has taken to Instagram to expose the rapper.

The drama exploded, with Future's mum even hitting back at Brittni.

'Mask Off' rapper Future came under fire as Influencer and entrepreneur posted a screenshot of texts he reportedly sent to their son Prince Wilburn.

The screenshots, posted to Instagram, showed a text saying "tell your mom" followed by "by you some clothes".

Another screenshot then showed the rapper reportedly saying to his son "your mother is a h*e".

Brittni Mealy posted the messages to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Mealy took to instagram to say that the screenshots were "Not cap". Saying "Pipe down if u don't want these recordings posted".

She then said that the rapper needed to be cancelled, writing "cruelty to children".

She then proceeded to accuse the rapper of not seeing his son for three months, saying Future has no interest in co-parenting because she refuses to "sexually active" with him.

The business owner concluded by saying she has been nice and calm but is "tired now". Saying "I'm a mother first".

Brittni said the rapper needed to be cancelled. Picture: Instagram

She proceeded to accuse the father of her son of "Cruelty to children", before saying "this is beneath me".

Fans were shocked to see that Future's mother took to her own Instagram to defend her son, saying "It's said when ppl can't get their way so they turn to social media for attention".

The rappers mother then went on to post quotes to her Instagram story that appeared to be indirects towards Brittni.

The model said "this is beneath me". Picture: Instagram

Future's mum clapped back. Picture: Instagram

Future's mum appeared to post indirects. Picture: Instagram

Brittni then responded to these posts, saying: "Lady be quiet you barely raised him".

Continuing: "you are a part of the problem".

In another story she said "stay out a almost 40 year old man business... he treat women this way cause of you".

She went on to speak about the rappers other children, writing: "11,12 kids 11, 12 moms. Can't keep a relationship".

She then finished, saying "when my kids get 40 I'm staying out they business".

Brittni slammed Futures mother. Picture: Instagram

Future then appeared to take to his Twitter account to respond to the drama, tweeting "Pray for Her".

Future tweeted "Pray for Her'. Picture: Twitter

Future and Brittni share one son, Prince Wilburn - who is seven years old.