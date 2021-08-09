Lil Wayne and Future fans debate over hypothetical Verzuz battle

Fans have been debating who would win in a Verzuz hit-for-hit song battle between Lil Wayne and Future.

Lil Wayne and Future fans have been debating who would win in a Verzuz battle, if it were to happen.

Over the weekend, fans got heated as the two rappers were pitted against each other in a hypothetical hit-for-hit battle.

Lil Wayne fans argue that he has been in the game for over 25 years. Picture: Getty

While Lil Wayne appeared to be the popular choice, and many fans thought Future made the perfect candidate for him to go against.

Many fans pointed out Wayne is a certified legend owing to his decades in the game, arguing that Future is yet to reach icon status.

Weezy is most successful artists of his generation with over 120 million records sold worldwide throughout his career, and is often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

However, Future has also made a tremendous impact, despite being on the scene for a shorter time.

Future fans have argued that people are not realising his discography despite having a shorter time in the game. Picture: Getty

The rapper certainly deserves his credit as he has numerous popular singles such as 'Mask Off', 'Move That Dope', 'F*ck Up Some Commas', 'Where Ya At' and more.

Some fans pointed out that Wayne has had "Lol Wayne would kill this man with only features stop playin with Wayne top like this," one fan argued.

Another added: "Y’all gonna stop getting on this internet and disrespecting Lil Wayne … future doesn’t even stand a chance".

Fans claim Lil Wayne and Future going hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle would not be fair. Picture: Getty

However, some fans have defended Future. One fan wrote: "Idc if I think future would lose in this battle cuz he jus might but let’s not act like he wouldn’t put up a good fight wit Wayne ".

Another fan added: "Wzrd no questions about that. just had to play HNDRXX and end it already".

See other fan reactions below.

lil wayne better vocalist future better artist https://t.co/ID1I2MGiA7 — Lorem👾 (@loremhominem) August 3, 2021

I feel like if we going bar for bar @LilTunechi got @1future ….. hits for hits Wayne still got future & Wayne still got more songs! But as far as bangers future neck to neck with Wayne — JorrySister 💙🇭🇹 (@Mocha_Brown22) August 7, 2021

I LIKE FUTURE AND ALL BUT HE DOES NOT STAND A CHANCE AGAINST LIL WAYNE I KEEP SEEING HE WILL MURDER LIL WAYNE IN VERZUZ. — BLANCHE_DEVEREAUX (@PebblesSeay) August 6, 2021

Im the biggest Future fan but he not winning a versus against Lil Wayne come on — whoiskyrvens (@trillflxcko) August 9, 2021

Do you ppl even realize how extensive Future catalog is — Sean (@ItsSohrah) August 7, 2021

Who are you rooting for? Lil Wayne or Future? Let us know @CapitalXTRA.