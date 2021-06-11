Lori Harvey responds to ex Future's diss lyrics in new song

Lori Harvey and her ex Future. Picture: Getty

The model has spoken out after her ex-boyfriend Future dissed her in his track 42Dugg assisted track 'Maybach'.

Last month Future shocked fans by dissing his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey on his track 'Maybach' with 42 Dugg.

However, Lori Harvey has now come to share her thoughts on the shade.

Lori Harvey is the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey . Picture: Getty

Future rapped: “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her... One thing I never seen was a bitch leave.”. He then proceeded to diss the models new boo, Michael B Jordan, saying: “She didn’t have a choice, but to go f**k a lame after me.”.

Despite not discussing the lyrics at the time, Harvey has now spoken out in an interview with Bustle.

While Lori didn't directly address the rapper she said: “I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever."

"Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on”.

Lori and Future were said to have begun dating at the end of 2019 but then split in August of 2020. Picture: Instagram @loriharvey

She continued to elaborate on her decision to rise above the diss, saying: “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation, so I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

The model then proceeded to touch on her relationship with Actor Michael B Jordan saying: “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she said. “So we want to give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”.

The beautiful pair became everyones 'relationship goals' after a post Jordan posted for his girlfriends 24th birthday in January.