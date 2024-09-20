Teyana Taylor's ex-husband Iman Shumpert sparks dating rumours with Amber Rose
20 September 2024, 14:34
Teyana Taylor's ex-husband Iman Shumpert has been spotted with Kanye's ex Amber Rose, prompting rumours that the pair are dating.
Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert have sparked rumours that they are dating after the pair were snapped together on a beach outing in Florida.
Shumpert, 34, who is a retired NBA player, is the ex-husband of Teyana Taylor, whose divorce was finalised just a few months ago.
40-year-old Amber Rose has dated the likes of Kanye West, 21 Savage, and had a child with music executive Alexander Edwards and Wiz Khalifa.
In images obtained by Mega, Iman and Amber were papped talking and laughing on beach sun loungers in Florida.
Rose wore a black swimsuit whilst Shumpert wore some white shorts as the pair could be seen chatting and smoking together.
Despite their cosy appearance at the beach, sources told TMZ that the pair are just friends after appearing on a reality show together last year.
Amber Rose has recently been in the spotlight after announcing her unexpected support for Donald Trump in the upcoming US election.
She split from music exec beau in 2021 after he confirmed the rumours were true he cheated on her with twelve women.
Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert was ordered to pay a seven-figure lump sum to ex-wife Teyana Taylor as well as $8000 a month in child support for his two kids.