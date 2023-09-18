Why have Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert split?

Teyana Taylor’s pregnancy exposed by daughter Junie

Why have Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert broken up? How long were they together for? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor has confirmed that her and husband Iman Shumpert have separated, and took to Instagram to share the news.

The 32-year-old entertainer and 33-year-old former NBA player share two children together, Iman 'Junie' Shumpert, seven, and Rue Rose Shumpert, three.

She shared a picture of the former couple dressed up as Wayne's World characters and wrote a lengthy caption to explain the reasons behind the split.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split after seven years of marriage. Picture: Getty