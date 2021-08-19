Alexander 'AE' Edwards responds to Amber Rose's claim he cheated on her with 12 women

The father of Amber Rose's son 'Slash' has admitted to cheating on her with 12 women.

Fans were shocked to learn that Amber Rose's boyfriend and father of her son 'Slash Electric' has cheated on her with 12 women.

Music Executive, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, has publicly admitted that he was unfaithful to the model and actress.

Amber Rose begun dating AE Edwards in 2018, with the model giving birth to their son 'Slash' in October, 2020.

However, the star has taken to Instagram to share that the music giant has cheated on her with various women.

Amber says AE cheated on her with 12 women.

Posting on her story the mother of two wrote: " "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

She then said: "'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM's.".

Continuing: "I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return".

"... As for him... " she said. "The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done.".

Amber took to instagram to share her thoughts. Picture: Instagram

Amber the continued with the story posts, directing towards her mother - saying: "my raging narcissistic mom can get the f*ck out my life too".

In the next story, she added: "I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people I love".

Amber also called out her mother. Picture: Instagram

Amber said she was tired "of being mentally and emotionally abused" by people she loved. Picture: Instagram

However, AE has responded to the accusations; taking full responsibility.

Speaking on Instagram live he said: ""I mean, she texted me like, if I apologise publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her,".

He continued, saying: "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it".

He then said: "but I don't want to live like that.".

Amber Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, who she shares son Sebastian with. The couple separated in 2014 after being married for a year, and divorced in 2016.