Alexander 'AE' Edwards responds to Amber Rose's claim he cheated on her with 12 women

19 August 2021, 12:23

The father of Amber Rose's son 'Slash' has admitted to cheating on her with 12 women.

Fans were shocked to learn that Amber Rose's boyfriend and father of her son 'Slash Electric' has cheated on her with 12 women.

Amber Rose Facts: 18 Things You Need To Know

Music Executive, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, has publicly admitted that he was unfaithful to the model and actress.

Amber Rose begun dating AE Edwards in 2018, with the model giving birth to their son 'Slash' in October, 2020.

However, the star has taken to Instagram to share that the music giant has cheated on her with various women.

Amber says AE cheated on her with 12 women
Amber says AE cheated on her with 12 women. Picture: Getty

Posting on her story the mother of two wrote: " "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

She then said: "'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM's.".

Continuing: "I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return".

"... As for him... " she said. "The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done.".

See the full post below.

Amber took to instagram to share her thoughts
Amber took to instagram to share her thoughts. Picture: Instagram

Amber the continued with the story posts, directing towards her mother - saying: "my raging narcissistic mom can get the f*ck out my life too".

In the next story, she added: "I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people I love".

Amber also called out her mother
Amber also called out her mother. Picture: Instagram
Amber said she was tired "of being mentally and emotionally abused" by people she loved
Amber said she was tired "of being mentally and emotionally abused" by people she loved. Picture: Instagram

However, AE has responded to the accusations; taking full responsibility.

Speaking on Instagram live he said: ""I mean, she texted me like, if I apologise publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her,".

He continued, saying: "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it".

He then said: "but I don't want to live like that.".

See the full video below.

Amber Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, who she shares son Sebastian with. The couple separated in 2014 after being married for a year, and divorced in 2016.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West 'DONDA' Solider Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West 'DONDA' album Soldier Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West

How much is Aaron Carter worth in 2021?

What is Aaron Carter's net worth in 2021?

Justin's dreads have resurfaced

Justin Bieber's dreadlocks resurface in new music video

Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages

People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage

Trending

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Is Michael B Jordan the next Denzel Washington?

Michael B. Jordan fans debate whether he is 'this generation's Denzel Washington'
Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained