Amber Rose claims ex Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her for ten years

Amber Rose claims ex Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her for ten years. Picture: Getty

'SlutWalk' leader Amber Rose has opened up about the times her ex, Kanye West, has publicly humiliated her.

Amber Rose has spoken out about her ex Kanye West and his continuous attempt to publicly shame her, in a new interview.

After the pair had started dating in 2008, they were looked at as one of Hip-Hop's power couples, until they split in 2010. Ever since, Kanye and Amber have had a tumultuous relationship.

Back in 2015, Kanye sat down with The Breakfast Club and took a jab at the 37-year-old model, claiming that he had to take "30 showers" after breaking up with her.

In a recent interview with No Jumper, Amber Rose revisited Kanye's comment and revealed that he's bullied her for 10 years.

Talking about Kanye publicly shaming her, Amber said to Adam 22: "Let me ask you a question...'you're famous for 10 years. You date a whole bunch of girls.'

'Everyone has nice things to say about you but one person that obviously has a problem with everybody has something negative to say about you.' You can do the math at that point. It's just, I don't know." Rose recalled.

Adam22 revealed that at the time, he felt as though Kanye's comment came across as "slut-shaming".

In Amber's response, she highlighted that Kanye's behaviour has been a clear sign of narcissism.

Rose said "You spend years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewellery. You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this isn't what they want their life to be."

The star added "I opted out. I don't want my life to be like that. I'm not that type of person."

The 'SlutWalk' leader revealed that Kanye made certain comments in order to "make his wife more comfortable". However, she did admit that the "30 showers" line was a low blow.

Continuing to delve into the comment, Rose said "You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay."

Amber also revealed that West has "bullied" her for the past ten years, highlighting the last time was this year.

"He just called me a prostitute at his rally," Rose said. "He called me a prostitute. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you."

She added "Obviously, it comes up in interviews 'cause it's a big part of why I'm famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it's like, bro. Just leave me alone."

Check out Amber on No Jumper above. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA