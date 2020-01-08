Wiz Khalifa drops suggestive emoji on Megan Thee Stallion's racy bikini picture

Wiz Khalifa dropped a comment on Megan's bikini snap that didn't go a miss. Picture: Getty

Megan caught the 'Black and Yellow' rapper's attention.

Wiz Khalifa has got the rumour mill spinning once again after dropping a suggestive comment on Megan Thee Stallion's latest bikini selfie.

Last year, romantic speculation surrounding the 'Black and Yellow' rapper, 32, and the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker, 24, kicked off after the pair were spotted hitting the gym together.

And now, it looks like Megan has caught the eye of Wiz once again, after the rapstress posted a racy bikini selfie displaying her killer curves with the caption: "Body by Thee Stallion" with a horse emoji.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a number of bikini selfies during her recent vacation. Picture: Instagram

Wiz dropped an emoji of a man riding a horse underneath Megan's steamy snap. Picture: Instagram

Soon enough, Wiz jumped in the comments section of with an emoji of a man riding a horse, and fans have been debating whether or not the rapper was shooting his shot.

At the time of writing, both Megan and Wiz are yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

In November last year, Megan shut down claims she was dating Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, after it was rumoured that he invited her to the basketball game.

Megan is close friends with Jordyn Woods, 22, whom Thompson famously allegedly cheated with while dating Khloé Kardashian earlier this year.