Wiz Khalifa drops suggestive emoji on Megan Thee Stallion's racy bikini picture

8 January 2020, 15:10

Wiz Khalifa dropped a comment on Megan's bikini snap that didn't go a miss
Wiz Khalifa dropped a comment on Megan's bikini snap that didn't go a miss. Picture: Getty

Megan caught the 'Black and Yellow' rapper's attention.

Wiz Khalifa has got the rumour mill spinning once again after dropping a suggestive comment on Megan Thee Stallion's latest bikini selfie.

Megan Thee Stallion shuts down Tristan Thompson dating rumours

Last year, romantic speculation surrounding the 'Black and Yellow' rapper, 32, and the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker, 24, kicked off after the pair were spotted hitting the gym together.

And now, it looks like Megan has caught the eye of Wiz once again, after the rapstress posted a racy bikini selfie displaying her killer curves with the caption: "Body by Thee Stallion" with a horse emoji.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a number of bikini selfies during her recent vacation.
Megan Thee Stallion posted a number of bikini selfies during her recent vacation. Picture: Instagram
Wiz dropped an emoji of a man riding a horse underneath Megan's steamy snap.
Wiz dropped an emoji of a man riding a horse underneath Megan's steamy snap. Picture: Instagram

Soon enough, Wiz jumped in the comments section of with an emoji of a man riding a horse, and fans have been debating whether or not the rapper was shooting his shot.

At the time of writing, both Megan and Wiz are yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

In November last year, Megan shut down claims she was dating Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, after it was rumoured that he invited her to the basketball game.

Megan is close friends with Jordyn Woods, 22, whom Thompson famously allegedly cheated with while dating Khloé Kardashian earlier this year.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Megan Thee Stallion News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rumours have emerged alleging Drill rapper Headie One is in jail

Headie One arrest: rapper sentenced to six months in jail for possession of bladed article
Rob Kardashian has filed for primary custody for 3-year-old daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian seeks custody of daughter Dream amid shock Blac Chyna drug abuse claims
Joe Budden empathised with Kevin Hart during his podcast.

Joe Budden "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated because "he works really hard"
Nicki Minaj's fans took to Twitter to roast the waxwork, which was originally displayed in Las Vegas in 2015.

Nicki Minaj fans roast "horrendous" Madame Tussauds wax figure but she loves it

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Wiley releases second Stormzy diss track

Wiley's second Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 2' drops

Stormzy

Eminem's new album is set to drop this year

Eminem new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Eminem

Drake & Future have a collaborative project on the way

Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake

Will J. Cole drop his new album in 2020?

J. Cole new album 'The Fall Off' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

J Cole

Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her insensitive caption which one fan related to the Australian bushfires.

Kylie Jenner slammed over "find ur fire" Instagram caption amid Australian bushfire crisis