Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations of a dream man

11 October 2022, 16:20

Amber Rose has opened up about what she is looking for in a dream man.

Amber Rose has outlined her requirements for her dream man in a recent Instagram story.

The 38-year-old model and personality is known for have dated a number of high-profile men, including Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage.

Now, she is seemingly fed up of the string of exes and has outlined a list of qualities she wants moving forward in a new man.

Amber Rose claims ex Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her for ten years

Amber out and about recently.
Amber out and about recently. Picture: Getty Images

"Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich, successful, tatted gentleman that also has kids," the mum of two uploaded to her Instagram stories.

She continued: "but is NOT an abusive narcissist, and he's definitely an atheist, but also a feminist."

Amber finished with the joke "I'm not asking for much", and finished off the text with a facepalm emoji.

Amber Rose addresses resurfaced 'Kartrashians' tweet aimed at ex Kanye West

Amber Rose unveiled her list of qualities her next man should have.
Amber Rose unveiled her list of qualities her next man should have. Picture: Instagram

Many fans pointed out that this list of qualities was extensive, and one even said that it is "unrealistic".

Amber has been in a string of relationships, and most recently she dated Def Jam label executive Alexander Edwards from 2019 to 2021.

Rose shares a son with the record label exec, and revealed last year that they were rocky after he allegedly cheated on her.

Amber Rose Facts: 18 Things You Need To Know

Amber and her ex Alexander Edwards, a record label executive.
Amber and her ex Alexander Edwards, a record label executive. Picture: Getty Images

In an Instagram story, she said: “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more” can have him.”

She continued: “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to fu-k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose has been quiet on the dating scene recently, and this new post outlining her preferences may mean that she is single and ready to date again

