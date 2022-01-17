Amber Rose addresses resurfaced 'Kartrashians' tweet aimed at ex Kanye West

"I just want to spread love and positivity" she wrote, walking back on her old viral tweet amid Kanye's claims that Kim wouldn't let him attend his daughter's birthday

Amber Rose has taken back a tweet she made seven years ago predicting that her ex Kanye West would be humiliated by the 'Kartrashians' after they are done with him.

The tweet, from 2015 which read: "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u" resurfaced after Yé posted a video claiming his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian blocked him from attending their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

Addressing her past tweet, the model and SlutWalk founder wrote on her Instagram story:

"Man f**k that old ass tweet I never got an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comments but f**k it. I started my Slutwalk an helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it".

She continued: "Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. S**t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward…. Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity – Muva".

Fans of Rose have since reacted to the old tweet, with many calling her a 'prophetess' saying 'the tweet aged like fine wine'.

One fan wrote: "Kanye is currently victim of a humiliation ritual. There are Black people that defend these Kartrashian witches aswell lol. Been nothing but a curse to the Black community".

Another one commented: "The fact she never deleted these tweets ugh i love history".

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 to 2010. Opening up about her split from the rapper in an interview with the No Jumper podcast, she spoke about him publicly shaming her in an interview with The Breakfast Club saying:

"Let me ask you a question...'you're famous for 10 years. You date a whole bunch of girls. Everyone has nice things to say about you but one person that obviously has a problem with everybody has something negative to say about you.'You can do the math at that point. It's just, I don't know".

"That's what narcissists do, right? You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out" she continued.

Rose also claimed Kanye bullied her for years after the split saying:

"He just called me a prostitute at his rally. He called me a prostitute. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews 'cause it's a big part of why I'm famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it's like, bro. Just leave me alone".

The 38-year-old socialite has an eight-year-old son named Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; and two-year-old son Slash with music exec Alexander Edwards.