Latto fuels 21 Savage dating rumours after talking about 'mystery boyfriend'

Rapper Latto has fuelled rumours that she is dating 21 Savage after speaking about her 'mystery' boyfriend and was seen wearing a football shirt of his favourite team, Arsenal.

Latto has ignited rumours she is dating fellow rapper 21 Savage after opening up about her 'mystery' boyfriend to the press.

The 26-year-old rapper has just released her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea last week, but remains very hush hush on who she is currently dating.

However, fans have uncovered some evidence suggesting that the rapper may be dating 21 Savage after speaking about her 'mystery' suitor.

Are Latto and 21 Savage dating?

Fans think Latto and 21 Savage are dating after Latto posted a video of her wearing an Arsenal football top to her Instagram account.

21 Savage is known as a huge Arsenal fan, and even referenced the football team on 'Circo Loco' with Drake: Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League.

The rapper is infamously a supporter of the North London club, as 21 Savage was found out to be British.

Latto has also been speaking about her mysterious man on a recent interview of The Ebro Show, and while she neither confirmed nor denied it, she clarified she likes to keep her relationship out of the limelight.

"The internet don’t know a god*mn thing. Let’s start there. But um, I like being private. I think um it really ain’t nobody’s business. Like, listen to the music and you’ll know, what you need to know."

Her comments relate to viral images showing her behind-the-ear tattoo reading 'Sheyaa', which so happens to be 21 Savage's real name. 21 Savage also got a matching tattoo reading 'Alyssa' behind his ear.