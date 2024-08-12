Who is Latto's boyfriend? All we know about the mystery man

Who is Latto's boyfriend? Here's everything we know about the mystery man, who she has dropped clues about over the years.

Latto is a rapper who has just released her latest album Sugar Honey Ice Tea, where she raps all about her friendships and love life, including her elusive boyfriend.

The 25-year-old star has kept her relationships under wraps so far amid her career taking off, but some fans think they have uncovered her mystery man.

So, who is Latto's rumoured boyfriend? Here's everything we know including name and how long they've been together.

Who is Latto's boyfriend?

Latto is in a relationship, but has not publicly shared who her man is, and prefers to keep this under wraps.

She told an Atlanta radio station in 2022: “I’m in a real relationship, not like PR stunts, so I just want to protect it. That’s all.”

Latto added: “My privacy is more important than seeing him in the crowd. I can’t have people putting two and two together.”

Latto and her boyfriend have been together for over four years after replying to a tweet of her story: "He still sending jets for sum c**chie he been in for 4 years" in May 2024.

Fans think she is dating 21 Savage due to the appearance of her characters in Sims, a video game.

Fans think Latto is hinting that she’s dating 21 Savage based on the appearance of her Sims characters. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dsvJaAKzG0 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 13, 2024

Is Latto dating 21 Savage?

Some fans think Latto is dating fellow rapper 21 Savage, as the pair have reportedly matching tattoos of each others names behind their ears.

Latto has 21 Savage's full name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph inked behind her right ear, and fans think the rapper has Latto's name Sheyaa inked behind his right ear too.

The pair have never addressed the dating rumours.