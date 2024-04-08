Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

8 April 2024, 16:46

Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral
Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Latto has responded after a fan edited a video to make her appear that she's gained weight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Latto has hit back after an altered video of her performing went viral across social media.

The 'Big Energy' rapper took to her social media to address the viral video, which altered her appearance to make it look like she had gained weight.

She went on Twitter / X to poke fun at the video and make light of the situation surrounding her altered weight.

Latto pictured last week in Ohio.
Latto pictured last week in Ohio. Picture: Getty

The video was posted by a TikTok user, who had digitally altered Latto's body so she appeared bigger, and has since racked up millions of views.

Latto made fun of the situation and posted an altered picture of her face onto her Twitter account, and followed up with the tweet: "Who got the plug on ozempic?"

Fans were quick to comment on Latto's response to the digitally enhanced video as one said: "Latto's so unserious."

Latto responded to the viral video.
Latto responded to the viral video. Picture: Alamy

Another said: "For those who don't get it, she's trolling the fan base because they love editing her photos and videos.."

Elsewhere, Latto has made headlines after her younger sister Brooklyn Nicole has been reportedly dating Drake.

The 21-year-old has been spotted by fans on a series of dates with the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and even made an appearance in some song lyrics.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

J. Cole publicly apologises to Kendrick Lamar for ‘7 Minute Drill’ diss track

J. Cole publicly apologises to Kendrick Lamar for ‘7 Minute Drill’ diss track

Trending

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Inside Beyonce’s Jolene lyrics vs the original: What’s the difference between the songs?

Inside Beyonce’s Jolene lyrics vs the original: What’s the difference between the songs?

J. Cole new album 'Might Delete Later': release date, tracklist and more

J. Cole new album 'Might Delete Later': release date, tracklist and more

J Cole

Inside J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ lyrics as he responds to Kendrick Lamar feud

Inside J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ lyrics as he responds to Kendrick Lamar feud

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working