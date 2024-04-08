Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

Latto has responded after a fan edited a video to make her appear that she's gained weight.

Latto has hit back after an altered video of her performing went viral across social media.

The 'Big Energy' rapper took to her social media to address the viral video, which altered her appearance to make it look like she had gained weight.

She went on Twitter / X to poke fun at the video and make light of the situation surrounding her altered weight.

The video was posted by a TikTok user, who had digitally altered Latto's body so she appeared bigger, and has since racked up millions of views.

Latto made fun of the situation and posted an altered picture of her face onto her Twitter account, and followed up with the tweet: "Who got the plug on ozempic?"

Fans were quick to comment on Latto's response to the digitally enhanced video as one said: "Latto's so unserious."

Another said: "For those who don't get it, she's trolling the fan base because they love editing her photos and videos.."

Elsewhere, Latto has made headlines after her younger sister Brooklyn Nicole has been reportedly dating Drake.

The 21-year-old has been spotted by fans on a series of dates with the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and even made an appearance in some song lyrics.