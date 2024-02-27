Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose throw 90s-themed birthday for 11-year-old son Sebastian

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper and model put on a united front and celebrated their son Sebastian turning 11 with a gangsta-rap themed party!

Wiz Khalifa and ex Amber Rose reunited this weekend to celebrate their 11-year-old son Sebastian's birthday party.

The birthday bash was themed as a 90's gangsta rap party, with both parents sharing snippets from the day on their social medias.

Fans couldn't believe that their child Sebastian was turning 11, and commented on the pairs 'healthy' co-parenting methods.

“Sebastian is 11!!!! Omg!!! My baby grew up so fast!” wrote Amber Rose on her Instagram, alongside a picture of her son in a school picture.

She then shared a reel documenting his birthday party, which was complete with a vintage car, balloons and a giant mural with pictures of iconic 90s Hip Hop legends.

Amber continued: "Mommy loves you more than you will ever know! My first born Angel." Despite her and Wiz no longer being a couple after divorcing in 2014 after a year of marriage, the pair co-parent their son quite happily, appearing at events and their son's school events together.

Rose's Instagram comments were flooded with praise over their parenting methods and son Sebastian's party as one fan quipped: "Love this !!! Y’all one of the best coparents I know."

Another added: "what a healthy relationship," and Wiz commented "We made a young g."

Following Amber Rose's split from fellow rapper Kanye West, she married Wiz and had son Sebastian. In 2019, Amber gave birth to her second son with record label exec Alexander "A.E." Edwards.