Karrueche Tran shoots shot at Wiz Khalifa with flirty photo comment

By Anna Suffolk

Actress Karrueche Tran tried her shot with Wiz Khalifa with a flirty Instagram comment.

Actress and ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, has seemingly slid into rapper Wiz Khalifa's mentions after posting a flirty comment on an Instagram post.

The 'Black and Yellow' rapper posted a video of him working out his arm muscles, and positioned the camera to an unusual angle showing his crotch as he repped.

The 35-year-old responded to Wiz's video with a teasing comment posted underneath the post, which prompted fans to react to this flirt.

In the Instagram video shared to his 40 million followers, the rapper said: “Yeah, man, so I’m back up in this motherf**king gym. I ain’t been in here in a long a** goddamn time. Arms burning, it’s cold out" as he repped weights.

Karrueche commented 'Oh' underneath Wiz's post, which fans have taken as a flirty interaction between the pair.

Her comment has since had over 6000 likes and 200 replies to it, mostly from fans pointing out the unlikely link up.

As for Karrueche's current relationship status, the actor is thought to be single, and Wiz Khalifa is thought to be in a relationship with Aimee Aguilar.

In 2011, the actress began dating Chris Brown for a few years on-and-off, until they split permanently after learning of Brown fathering a child with Nia Guzman.

She was also spotted with Quavo multiple times, leading fans to speculate that they had dated - although nothing was ever confirmed with the Migos member.