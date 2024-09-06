Rich Homie Quan kids: How many children does he have and how old are they?

How many kids does Rich Homie Quan have and what are their names? Here's everything we know amid his tragic passing in his early 30s.

Rich Homie Quan sadly died this week, with tributes pouring in from his fans and fellow rappers in the Atlanta music scene.

Whilst his cause of death is currently unknown, what information was made available is that his girlfriend Amber Williams found him unresponsive after dropping off their son from school.

Fans have been wondering how many children the late rapper has and how old they are amid the news of his tragic passing.

How many kids does Rich Homie Quan have?

Rich Homie Quan is survived by four children, two with his longtime girlfriend Amber Williams.

His oldest son Devin was born in 2006 when he was 16-years-old, and another from a previous relationship.

The rapper and his longtime girlfriend's two children included 10-year-old Royal and 3-year-old Layor Leonis.

No cause of death has been revealed for the tragic passing of the rapper. Rich Homie Quan's family told TMZ that they are "shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death".

His family are also reportedly "searching for answers" around the death of the rapper.

The rapper said his music was influenced by the likes of Lil Wayne, Outkast and collaborator Gucci Mane.