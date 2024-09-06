Rich Homie Quan dies aged 34: How did the rapper die?

6 September 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 6 September 2024, 11:32

Rich Homie Quan dies aged 34: How did the rapper die? Picture: Getty

The rapper, best known for his songs including 'Flex' has died at the age of 34.

American rapper Rich Homie Quan has sadly passed away this Thursday (5 September) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper, whose real name was DeQuantes Devontay Lamar, broke into the Atlanta rap scene in 2011, and became connected to fellow rappers Gucci Mane and Young Thug.

So, how did Rich Homie Quan die and what was his cause of death? Here's everything we know so far.

Rich Homie Quan has passed away aged 34. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan was found unresponsive at his home in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

No cause of death has been revealed for the tragic passing of the rapper. Rich Homie Quan's family told TMZ that they are "shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death".

His family are also reportedly "searching for answers" around the death of the rapper.

Rich Homie Quan pictured in 2022. Picture: Getty

Rich Homie Quan had four sons, with the eldest being born when he was just 16-years-old.

The rapper said his music was influenced by the likes of Lil Wayne, Outkast and collaborator Gucci Mane.

Over the past few years, Rich Homie Quan was more quiet when it came to releasing music, and told Sway’s Universe in 2022 he rethought how he writes amid Thugs's RICO case. “But I stay away from it. I watch what I say. My kids are getting older they can Google me … so I care about what I’m saying in these songs, ’cause I know they’re listening and they gonna be, ‘My daddy Rich Homie, listen to what he said,’ so I don’t want them songs shoot ’em up bang bang.”

