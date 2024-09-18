Inside Diddy’s arrest & charges: All the info on his indictment

Inside Diddy’s arrest & charges: All the info on his indictment. Picture: Getty Images

What is the latest on Diddy's arrest and what has the rapper been charged for? Here's all the information on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' indictment.

CW: This article mentions sexual violence and abuse.

Diddy is currently under arrest in New York and has faces three charges - that of Racketeering Conspiracy as well as Sex Trafficking and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

The 54-year-old musician and mogul has been denied bail, after being accused of allegedly running a decades-long 'criminal enterprise'.

Here is the latest news on Diddy's arrest and charges explained following his indictment.

Diddy is being kept in detention. . Picture: Getty Images

What has Diddy been charged with?

Diddy has been charged with racketeering, sex conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The indictment against him, which was unsealed yesterday, lists allegations that go back to 2008.

The full indictment is 14 pages long, and has been made public through the US Attorney's Office. Sean Combs is also named as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, PD and Love in the indictment.

The first count details his Racketeering Conspiracy, alleging that "the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

Sean Combs has gone by the names Puff Daddy and Diddy among more. Picture: Alamy

Count two is Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, alleging that Diddy reportedly knowingly solicited a person into engaging in a sex act.

The third count further charges Combs with knowingly transporting an individual in prostitution from at least 2009, up to including 2024.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said earlier Monday that they were "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution," calling the entertainment star "an imperfect person but is not criminal."