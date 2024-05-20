How many kids does Drake have? From his son Adonis to his rumoured daughter

Picture: Getty Images

How many children does Drake have? Who are they and does he have a daughter following the Kendrick Lamar diss track? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake has been the topic of much rap discussion over the past few months thanks to his huge rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, which has grinded to a bit of a halt following Kendrick's final diss track.

'Meet the Grahams' was written and released by Lamar which labeled Drizzy as an absent father to his hypothetical daughter's life.

So, how many children does Drake have, who is his son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux and what did Kendrick Lamar say about a rumoured daughter? Here's everything you need to know.

How many kids does Drake have?

Drake has one child, a son named Adonis Graham, who is now six after being born in October 2017. Initially Drake denied he had a child, until Adonis' existence was revealed during 2018 rap beef with Pusha T.

Since then, Adonis has appeared publicly with Drake at numerous events, including basketball matches and award shows.

Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, a French painter and model who he had a brief fling with in 2017.

Drake's son Adonis joins him on stage to accept Artist of the Decade award

What do we know about Drake's rumoured daughter following Kendrick Lamar beef?

In May 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped a diss track called 'Meet the Grahams', where he alleged Drake has a daughter due to some cryptic lyrics.

He also rapped "But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child … I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains. Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right, and a f****in’ deadbeat that should never say ‘more life.'"

Lamar rapped: "Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world," and said directly to Adonis: "It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive."

Drake shut down these rumours of a secret child on his social media, and took to his Instagram stories to respond to Kendrick.

Sharing a picture of himself on his Instagram story, Drake said: "nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles."