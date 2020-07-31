Bobby Brown insists he taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk

Bobby Brown claims he taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk. Picture: Getty

During an interview with Fat Joe, Bobby Brown claimed he taught Michael Jackson how to the iconic moonwalk dance.

By Tiana Williams

Bobby Brown has shared some exclusive tales from his experience in the entertainment industry – including a shocking story about the late legendary pop star, Michael Jackson.

The New Edition star addressed rumours that he taught MJ how to moonwalk during a recent Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe.

After Fat Joe asked Bobby to give an exclusive MJ story, he revealed the shocking revelation.

“When we first started out I had just came from Alabama learning how to do the Moonwalk, the real Moonwalk, where you put the sand on the ground and do it from the sand on the ground and it was like soft shoed,” Bobby Brown began.

“And Michael asked me to show him how to Moonwalk."

Bobby Brown opens up about his experience of the music industry with Fat Joe. Picture: Instagram

Bobby continued “This is a true story you could ask Michael Bivins, you can ask Ronnie Devoe, Ricky Bell, I showed Michael how to Moonwalk."

I’m not insinuating, I’m letting you know that this is what happened. This is how the Moonwalk was formed,” he added.

Fat Joe responded in total shock, screaming while putting his hands on his head.

Brown continued, "He perfected it, but I taught him how to do it. We can bring Ralph Tresvant, [Bel Biv DeVoe], all on, they were all there. We were in the foyer."

Bobby Brown claims he taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk. Picture: Getty

In 1983, Michael Jackson debuted the iconic moonwalk dance during a Jackson anniversary show.

Although Bobby claimed he taught MJ the dance move, a few years after the show, Shalamar's Jeffrey Daniel said he was the person who taught M.J. the move during an interview with Time.

During a 2017 interview with The Cypher, Bobby Brown made the revolution that the moonwalk was one of his "signature moves."

Brown has also claimed that New Edition was responsible for the "Just Say No" anti-drug campaign, however they did not get the credit for it. See reactions to Bobby Brown's claims below.