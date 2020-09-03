Tekashi 6ix9ine claims there's "no difference" between him and Tupac

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims there's "no difference" between him and Tupac. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has compared himself to the late Hip-Hop legend Tupac.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has explained why he believes there's not much difference between him and the late legendary rapper Tupac, in a new interview.

In an in-depth interview with The New York Times, the 24-year-old rapper opened up about cooperating with authorities, his abusive relationship with Sara Molina and his views on politics.

However, a particular part of the conversation has struck fans of Tupac – who was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the interview, 6ix9ine spoke about when he pleaded guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance, back in 2015.

6ix9ine's 2015 charge involved him touching a 13-year-old girl on video, and when addressing it, the rapper claimed he was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

When the rainbow-haired rapper was asked if gets the idea that he shouldn't be famous, due to his "real-world actions with real human victims," 6ix9ine answered with a reference to 2Pac.

Tupac died on September 7, 1996, following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Tekashi responded "No, I don't. Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape," referring to Pac being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of Ayanna Jackson in 1993.

He continued "Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What's the difference between me and Tupac Shakur?" he asked interviewer Joe Coscarelli.

The "TROLLZ" star added "I never caught a rape charge—ever."

When Coscarelli combatted 6ix9ine's comments, while giving praise to Pac for his creative talent inspiring many, the star further reiterated his comparison to Pac.

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains why there is "no difference" between him and Tupac in new interview. Picture: Getty

"He put art into the world in which he grappled with his demons. ... He tried to give back through his work," Coscarelli told 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine added "And what am I doing?" while claiming that his music he makes has contributed to the world.

"Maybe it's fun, it's turn-up music, but it's not introspective," the writer said, which made 6ix9ine detail the comparison between him and Pac even more.

While playing Pac's"Troublesome '96", 6ix9ine said "This is one of his biggest songs". He continued to ask "What’s the difference between that and 'Billy'?".

'A born leader, never leave the crib without my heater!' You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me."

In Coscarelli's opinion, he told 6ix9ine he only has "one kind of record," while he claimed Pac is a "multifaceted artist."

In response, 6ix9ine said, "I got to feed what, in 2020, is relevant. I got to feed the masses. There's no difference between me and Tupac Shakur."

