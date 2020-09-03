Tekashi 6ix9ine confesses to physically abusing ex-girlfriend Sara Molina

The 'TROLLZ' rapper spoke about his relationship with the mother of his eldest chid.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has opened up about his history of domestic violence in a new interview with The New York Times.

The controversial 'GOOBA' rapper, 24, discussed his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sara Molina - the mother of his eldest daughter, Saraiyah - and admitted to physically fighting her.

"We did have physical fights. I admitted to all that," he said of Molina, before asserting that he doesn't agree with domestic violence. He added that is daughter finding out about his troubled history with Molina "will suck".

"My daughter’s not dumb. She’ll see everything on the internet," said 6ix9ine. "There’s a lot of things that we’ll have to explain to her. Me and Sara spoke. I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth.

"It’s the worst thing ever. But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize. I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters."

In February 2019, Molina claimed that the Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, "started beating me for two hours straight" during a trip to Dubai.

"He punches me out of nowhere," she told The Daily Beast of the alleged violent dispute. "I was leaking blood. There was blood on the hotel pillow cases. He got scared."

“He started beating me for two hours straight," she said, recalling the "crazy look" in his eyes after she threatened to leave. "I had never seen him like that. He punched me so hard in my right ear I thought I was deaf."

She said 6ix9ine - who also allegedly kicked her, choked her, and pressed a pillow against her face, admitted that he'd slept with "more than 70 other women in the past year, resulting in multiple pregnancies," and "had acquired multiple STDs."