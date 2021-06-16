Jada Pinkett Smith shares sweet unseen Tupac poem on his 50th birthday

The Red Table Talk host shared a heart-warming un-published poem by Tupac Shakur, for what would have been his 50th birthday.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a never been seen before poem written by rapper Tupac Shakur, on Instagram.

The post is to honour Shakur on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The 'Red Table Talk' star posted a video of herself showing the handwritten poem.

She captioned the post: "Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words."

She continued: "Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next😜.

P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy✨."

The rapper passed away in 1996. Picture: Getty

In the video Jada is heard saying "over the years Pac wrote me many letters and many poems" but goes on to say that she "doesn't think this one has ever been published".

The mother-of-two also says that this poem was the original concept for Tupac's song 'Lost Souls' – which featured on the gang related sound track.

Jada then goes on to read the poem, as can be heard in the video below.

The poem reads:

"Some say nothing gold can last forever / And 2 believe this [I] need no proof / I have witnessed all that was pure in me / And be changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived inside my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Has turned my warm heart to cold"

"I used 2 dream and fantasize / But now I'm scared 2 sleep / Petrified, not to live or die / But to awaken and still be me / It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all one day see death / When the purest hearts are torn apart / LOST SOULS are all that's left / Down on my knees I beg of God / To save me from this fate / Let me live to see what was gold in me / Before it is all too late.".

Jada has previously spoken of her love for Tupac and has been quoted saying she thinks about him "every single day.".