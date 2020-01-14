Will Smith admits he was jealous of Jada Pinkett & Tupac’s relationship: “I couldn’t handle it”

Will Smith opens up about Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac relationship. Picture: Getty

Will Smith details how he felt about Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with Tupac in a new interview.

Will Smith has spoken out about how he felt about Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith's close friendship before the West Coast legends unfortunate passing.

During The Breakfast Club interview on Monday (Jan. 13), Will Smith's part of the interview took a personal turn after being asked if he was ever jealous of Jada's love for Tupac.

The 51-year old actor answered the question honestly, detailing his struggles with accepting the closeness between the childhood friends.

Smith began "Ahh, f**k yeah," he began. "Oh my God! Dude! And that was in the early days. And it was like—that was a big regret for me too cause I could never open up to interact with 'Pac."

He continued "You know, we had a little bit of a thing because they grew up with each other."

Smith then went on to admit that he never spoke to 'Pac while he was still alive.

When Charlamagne was surprised about Will not speaking to Pac, he responded “Really? It seems like y’all would have so much in common.”

Will replied “That’s what Jada would say all the time: ‘I’m telling you, y’all are so similar, you would love him,'” Will recounted. “And I just never… that was a huge regret of mine, I couldn’t handle it.”

“I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac,” Will continued. “I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship,” Will added.

Speaking about Pac's relationship with Jada, he said "They loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where that was a possibility and then Jada was with me," Will said.

He continued "So, 'Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him. He was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince."

Smith added "We were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him."

"And he wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him."

In 1997, Will and Jada got married and have given life to two children. Will and Jada initially started dating in 1995, the year before Tupac was shot dead.