Jada Pinkett Smith shares Tupac's "deep love for black people" in birthday post

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Tupac's birthday with a touching message about the black community.

Jada Pinkett Smith and late rapper Tupac Shakur were extremely close throughout his life and the actress recently shared a touching message on Instagram to celebrate what would have been Tupac's 49th birthday.

Tupac, who many people claim is still alive, was never officially dating Jada, but she has spoken about their close relationship on a number of occasions,.

Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in 1996. Picture: Getty

To celebrate Tupac's birthday amid Black Lives Matter protests around the world, Jada shared some though-provoking words with her followers.

She wrote, 'During this time I often think about the many, many thoughtful debates Tupac and I would have around the relationship between racism, sexism, misogyny, poverty and how they all play a crucial part in the oppression of Black people and other communities of color so that capitalism could exist and thrive."

She continued, "We were tired of seeing our people at the bottom and we were in constant debate of the state of Black youth and what we needed to do to help change the condition of our community."

Jada added, "We agreed and disagreed passionately but the one thing we had in common ... we shared a deep love for Black people and a commitment to do our best to spark minds and create change no matter how big or small. I think about what our conversations would be today. His words are still sooooo deeply relevant and inspiring as he watches from above as we march on. He would be so grateful for the courage and passion of the youth today. Happy Birthday Tupac Amaru Shakur✨"

Jada Pinkett married Will Smith in 1997. Picture: Getty

During an interview with MTV, Jada previously revealed that the 'California Love' rapper is always in her thoughts. "There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Pac," she said. "I think about him every single day."

Depsite the long-running rumours suggesting that Jada and Tupac were romantically involved, the actress - who married actor Will Smith in 1997 - has always denied this.

Jada has previously said that the pair attempted kissing once, but confessed that they lacked the 'physical chemistry' necessary when it comes down to romance.‘When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too," she told Howard Stern in 2015.

"There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes', and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both. The only way I can put it is, the higher power just did not want that."

