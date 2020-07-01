Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about Jada Pinkett-Smith resurfaces

Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about mother Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced. Picture: Getty

Willow Smith claims Tupac is alive and begs for him to return for her mother Jada Pinkett Smith to make her happy.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur had a very close relationship whilst the late rapper was still alive, with Jada claiming she thinks about Tupac "every single day" back in 2019.

But shortly after August Alsina revealed details of his relationship with Jada during her marriage to Will Smith, a letter that Jada and Will's daughter Willow wrote to Tupac as a child has resurfaced.

Willow Smith begged Tupac to come back and make her mother Jada "happy" in a resurfaced letter. Picture: Getty

In the letter, which Willow Smith, 19, allegedly posted on Instagram back in 2012 before later deleting it, saw the youngster claim that Tupac was still alive.

Willow wrote, "Dear Tupac, I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy misses you. Can you come back so mommy and me can be happy! I wish you were here… I really do! Love, Willow".

Since deleting the post about the letter when she was only 11-years-old, Willow has never addressed it publicly, but following August Alsina's recent claims about Jada it has resurfaced.

Willow Smith claimed Tupac was still alive in her resurfaced letter. Picture: Getty

Depsite long-running rumours that Jada and Tupac were in a romantic relationship, the actress - who married Will Smith in 1997 - has always denied this.

Jada previously said that the pair attempted kissing once, but confessed that they lacked the 'physical chemistry' necessary when it comes down to romance.

"When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too," she told DJ Howard Stern in 2015.

"There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes'. And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both. The only way I can put it is, the higher power just did not want that."

