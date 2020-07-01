Jada Pinkett-Smith responds as August Alsina 'confirms' their relationship

August Alsina says he fell deep in love with Jada Pinkett Smith during their relationship. Picture: Getty

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith has responded after singer August Alsina confirmed their relationship during a heartfelt interview.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has responded to August Alsina's claims about his relationship with her during her marriage to Will Smith.

In a recent interview with Breakfast Club Power 105.1's Angela Yee, August Alsina claimed that Jada's husband, Will Smith, allegedly gave the relationship his blessing.

Jada's reps have responded to August, claiming what he said about his relationship with Jada is “absolutely not true”, according to Page Six.

During the interview, Alsina opened up to Yee saying: “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

The 27-year-old "Ghetto" singer was introduced to Pinkett, 48, back in 2015 by her son Jaden when they were in London.

August claimed his and Jada's friendship grew close and he attended holidays with the family in Hawaii in back in 2016. He also attended the BET Awards with Jada back in 2017.

The 27-year-old says he fell in love with Pinkett, saying “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her."

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2017 BET Awards together. Picture: Getty

He continued "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime,” Alsina added.

Explaining their dynamic to Yee, August sympathised with many not being able to easily understand their relationship set up.

"I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

On Jada's 47th birthday, Alsina paid tribute to Jada, referring to her as “God’s divinity”. It is not clear when their alleged affair started nor ended.

However, April last year, rumours emerged that Jada was cheating on Will with August. The singer released a song "Nunya" which seemingly confirmed their romance.

Watch the full interview above. Hit the 16:45 minute mark for August opening up about Jada.