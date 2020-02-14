Jada Pinkett-Smith "breaks the Internet" with jaw-dropping nude throwback photo

Jada pinkest-smith shares nude throwback photo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jada Pinkett-Smith has posted a racy nude throwback, showing off her impressive figure.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has always been praised for her acting, wisdom, work ethic and triumph attitude. But, another thing that fans love about Jada, is her natural body.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actress, has always been open with her sexuality and has owned being confident within her own skin. She proved that by sharing a sultry racy naked throwback.

On valentines day, (Feb 14) Jada shocked her fans with a throwback photo, where she is flaunting her athletic figure, while laying down with no clothes on.

In the black and white photo throwback of Jada, she is pictured naked, tastefully showing off her assets.

Jada captioned the photo "That grown woman throw back. #tbt". The Red Table Talk host's comments were swamped by fans praising her for her adorable figure.

One fan wrote "So you tryna break the internet", while another wrote "Muvaaaa" with multiple love struck and heart emojis.

Jada Pinkett-Smith wears nude side split dress showing off her legs. Picture: Getty

Fitness trainer Michelle Lewin also praised Jada's figure, saying "Dayum.... a piece of art😍😍👏🏻"

Her photo got tons of love from over 250,000 fans, including fellow baddie, Lauren London.

What do you think of Jada's new throwback photo ?