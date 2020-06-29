Jada Pinkett-Smith & son Jaden slam YouTuber for 'sexualising' Willow Smith in disturbing video
Jada Pinkett-Smith and her son Jaden Smith condemned YouTuber Shane Dawson after a video resurfaced showing him acting inappropriately in front of an image of Willow, then aged 11.
Jada Pinkett-Smith and her son Jaden Smith have called out YouTuber Shane Dawson over a disturbing resurfaced video of his involving Willow Smith.
In the video clip, Dawson appears to pretend to masturbate to a Disney poster of Willow, who was just 11-years-old at the time, and references her song 'Whip My Hair'.
"To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses," tweeted Willow's mother Jada, 48, on Saturday (27 June). Her son Jaden, 21, also responded to the clip in a series of tweets.
"Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister!!! is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit," he tweeted.
"This man was also doing blackface on the regular," he added, "As the youth we need to support creators who support us and our morals. This is not okay."
A day before Jada and Jaden comments, Dawson uploaded a video during which he apologised for wearing blackface and using racist language in the past.
"Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse," he said. "I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses.
"I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset."
He added, "Because my ‘excuse’ [was] 'I was just being funny, I love black people, I’m not a racist. I was trying to be funny.’ All of that is stupid and wrong. And I put that onto the internet as an adult, and that is insane. I’m so sorry."
Dawson is yet to respond to the Smith family's comments.