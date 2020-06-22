Tupac Shakur's friends confirm they smoked rapper's ashes

Tupac's fellow Outlawz members claimed they smoke the rapper's ashes after his death. Picture: Getty

After famously smoking Tupac Shakur's ashes after his death, Outlawz member E.D.I. has revealed why the group performed the unusual ritual.

Tupac Shakur died almost 24 years ago, and the legend of his fellow Outlawz members smoking his ashes is one that leaves many fans stunned.

And now, Outlawz member E.D.I. has explained why they did it, claiming that the 'California Love' rapper actually asked them to do so before his death.

During an interview on VladTV, the Outlawz spitter said that the group had smoked Pac's ashes to honour a lyric Pac had said in the song 'Black Jesus,' where he rhymes: "We die clutchin' glasses, filled with liquor bombastic/Cremated, last wish is n****s smoke my ashes."

But according to E.D.I., the move had a deeper meaning to it, claiming that he had spoken to Pac about smoking his ashes long before doing that song.

"The song was just a song and he had that line in there because that's what he chose to talk about in the song. But it wasn't like we had that conversation, now we gon' do a song about it.

"The conversation was a real conversation. He was giving us some history on where it came from, what he learned about it, why he thought is was something interesting. 'Wouldn't that be some s**t if one of us died, just so we always a part of each other we did that? Wouldn't that be something?' S**t you talk about when you young and you high."

Tupac Shakur tragically died in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. (Pictured here in 1994.). Picture: Getty

E.D.I. added that Tupac's idea had been inspired by Native American culture, saying, "Tupac had Native American friends he went to school with that told him about that.

"It was an actual lesson behind that. That's where other songs like 'Made N***a' and 'Killuminati' came from. It would come from real conversations that we would just have."

Outlawz first admitted to smoking Tupac's ashes back in 2011, which resulted in criticism from the late rapper's family who said they had no idea about the incident. However, despite the backlash, the family chose not to take legal action.