Suge Knight's son hints Tupac is still alive with “new photo”

Suge Knight's son hints Tupac is still alive with "new photo".

Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight's son, suggests Tupac is still alive in a new Instagram post.

Suge Knight's son has openly let people know his beliefs and thoughts on whether Tupac is dead or not.

After the tragic loss of the hip-hop legend in 1996, many theories surrounding his death were, and are still, circulating.

Over the years there has been many people speculating on who killed Tupac, and whether the rapper is actually dead.

A few years ago, Suge Jacob Knight Jr. claimed that Tupac was actually still alive, living in a hidden spot in Malaysia. He also claimed the rapper was working on new music.

While there are no legitimate reports or concrete evidence to support his claims, Suge J. Knight has been consistent in his belief.

On what would have been Tupac's 49th birthday, Suge Jr. uploaded a photo on Instagram, suggesting there are "new photos" of Pac.

"Happy Birthday @2pac you still look the same man," Suge Jr wrote on Instagram.

The attached image shows a pic of the rapper in March 1994 next to a potential lookalike, who Suge claims is the real man.

