Suge Knight's alleged fling with Lisa Left Eye Lopes 'confirmed' by her ex

Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has alleged he had a "sexual relationship" with Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in new Lifetime documentary "Hopelessly In Love".

A Lifetime documentary series on the late TLC rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes "Hopelessly In Love" aired on January 4th. The documentary gives insight into the stars love life, while uncovering stories about late rapper Tupac and Suge Knight.

Lisa's suspected affair with Tupac, who was friends with Andre is looked into as well as Suge Knight clarifying his connection with Lisa.

According to HotNewHipHop, the documentary explores Lisa and footballer Andre Rison's public "on-and-off relationship" relationship. The documentary claims the pair would "fight often" and "break up for months."

During the doc, many people claim Lisa had an undeniable love for Tupac, including Andre. Tupac was referred to as "her soulmate" and noted that "if Tupac was willing to go there, then Lisa would have definitely dated [him]."

Despite many rumours in the 90's went around alleging Lisa slept with Pac, many people who were close to the star shut down the rumours.

According to the documentary, Lisa split up with TLC joined Suge's Death Row Records. Many rumours emerged that the two allegedly had an affair.

Suge revealed that their relationship was more than just professional. The Death Row Records owner claimed "She went to one of my high rises one time. She gave me a hug and I sat back down in my chair and fired up a cigar.

"The doorbell rings, so I get up and open up the door and they got the carts - it's all her [clothes and suitcases].And she never went home, She showed up and never rolled out"

He continued "We started hanging and she's a great person.I mean even before it was a sexual relationship, I had major love for her. But I knew [her fiance] Andre Rison, we were cool. But I cared about [Lisa]

Andre confirmed that Lisa "had relations with Suge...and that's just messy." Messy, indeed.

The lifetime series explores relationships within the hip-hop realm.