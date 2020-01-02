Hasbro now owns iconic rap label Death Row Records, reports claim

Hasbro now owns Death Row Records. Picture: Hasbro/Getty

Death Row Records was made famous by rappers including Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

In what is undoubtedly the strangest news of 2020 so far, American toy and board game company Hasbro has purchased legendary rap label Death Row Records.

Death Row Records was at the height of its fame during the nineties and was home to rappers Tupac, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, after it was created by Suge Knight, however Suge has now denied the claims and suggested he still owns the label

A message which appeared on his Instagram account read, 'Deathrow still owned by Suge. Y’all will find out and see why this is greatest boss in the game. He getting out sooner than you think'.

Famous for board games including Monopoly and Twister as well as toys ranging from Power Rangers and Transformers to Mt Little Pony, Hasbro bought Death Row Records as part of their purchase of company Entertainment One for around $3.8 billion, according to XXL.

Entertainment One (eOne) owns Death Row Records and in a press release after the deal was announced, Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said, “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition.”

He went on to say, “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”

Death Row Records creator Suge Knight is currently serving a 25 year prison sentence for murder. He is yet to speak out about the sale of Entertainment One and Death Row.

Suge has previously claimed that his long-time friend and music star Ray J was in charge of Death Row whilst he serves his prison sentence, saying "Ray J is not just a friend of mine, that's little brother, that's family and I respect Ray J and his business dealings."

He added, "That's why I choose him as one of the guys to deal with the music side of the future for Death Row Records, anything to do Death Row and it's great to have him cause he will be putting out this incredible album and I heard it before."

It is currently unkonw as to how this deal will impact Ray J's role with Death Row Records.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!