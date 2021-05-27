Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals matching tattoos with daughter Willow & mother Adrienne

Jada Pinkett-Smith gets a tattoo. Picture: Getty Instagram @jadapinkettsmith

Red Table Talk star Jada Pinkett Smith has got matching Lotus Flower tattoos with her daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne 'Gammy' Banfield-Norris.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has shared her matching tattoos with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne, joking that she "now wants a sleeve".

The daughter of Jada and Will was the one to suggest the matching ink days before on their show, 'Red Table Talk'.

"You know what we could get? A lotus" Willow said, an idea her mother and grandmother approved. The tattoo session was then recorded for their hit series.

Jada Pinkett Smith gets tattoo. Picture: Instagram @jadapinkettsmith

The tats are all almost identical. The older two women have three lotus' from bloom to full, with the fully-bloomed flower at the bottom of the trio.

Willow instead opted for the flowers to sit the opposite way around, with the fully-bloomed bud at the top of the three tats.

She explained the significance of this, saying, "The bud to the little blossom to the bloom, also I feel like expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us.

"I'm the youngest, you know my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully-bloomed lotus."

Willow Smith Lotus Tattoo. Picture: Instagram: @Willowsmith

During the tattoo session the youngest Smith explained the tattoo's meaning, sharing, "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, we hear this saying, "through the mud grows the lotus.""

Adrienne responded "That's definitely my story," to which her granddaughter continued, "Yes, 100%, and I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey".

Jada's tattoo. Picture: Instagram: @jadapinkettsmith

The tattoo artist, celebrity favourite Dr. Woo, also shared the experience to his own Instagram page.

Captioning the series of images with "Thank you for the great conversations and the opportunity to do this special one for all of you".