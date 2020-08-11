Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £35million Calabasas house

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's house in Calabasas was designed by architect Stephen Samuelson. Picture: Getty/Google Maps

With a combined net worth of $400million, one of Hollywood's biggest power couples were always going to live lavish, weren't they?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are one of Hollywood's wealthiest couples, and their sprawling Californian abode is pretty fitting for that title.

The vast 150-acre property, which is valued at around $42million (£35m), includes nine bedrooms, a home theatre, a meditation lounge and a recording studio.

Located in the star-studded and secluded area of Calabasas, Will and Jada's nature-inspired pad has made the perfect family home for their brood - Will's son Trey, 27, and their children Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19.

Will and Jada's sprawling Calabasas property is just one of the stylish pads they own together. Picture: Google Maps

Outside, the grounds feature a huge outdoor pool, a lake with a gazebo, an eight-car garage, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts and a sunken trampoline.

The couple purchased the 25,000 square foot compound and began construction back in 2003. According to Architectural Digest, the house was designed by Stephen Samuelson with architect Harry Perez-Daple, and the interiors are by Judith Lance.

Taking seven years to build, the home feels warm and cosy despite its colossal area, and both Will and Jada are said to have been heavily involved in the project.

The circular terracotta bathtub is a stunning feature in the master bathroom. Picture: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith

The house was designed by Stephen Samuelson with architect Harry Perez-Daple. Picture: Instagram/@willsmith

One of the bathrooms features a circular terracotta-hued bath overlooking the garden, an elaborate vintage Bruce Eicher chandelier suspended over the top.

The walls are a warm yellow stone and the decor throughout the home features wooden floors and cabinets and rich, earth-toned furnishings. Jada's meditation room has a plush thick-pile carpet and plenty of space to relax in.

Jada even has her own medication room, perfect for winding down after a long day. Picture: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith

As previously mentioned, the house was featured in Architectural Digest in 2011, where a grand tour of the home stunned fans as they opened the doors to their luxurious pad.

"Everything needed to be done by hand. We wanted to feel the love and labour that went into every piece of this place," Will told the publication.

As for his favourite place on the property? The lake gazebo. "Answers come to me out there," he says.

The kitchen is the centre of the home and sweeps into the gorgeous living room. Picture: Instagram/@willsmith

The home is undeniably full of character and is totally unique. Its open-plan design sees one room sweeping into the next, making it the perfect entertaining house - ideal for a larger-than-life family like the Smiths!

AD described the home as an "adobe-style residence full of intimate spaces, organic forms, and handcrafted details." The huge front door to the property was salvaged from a fort in northern India.

Jealous? Us? Yeah, pretty much.