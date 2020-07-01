Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett: Children, open marriage claims and whether they're still together

Inside Will Smith and his wife's marriage as open relationship rumours circulate. Picture: PA

When did Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith get married? Do they have kids? And are they divorced? Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are facing further rumours of an open marriage and affairs as their relationship comes under the spot light once more.

As fans of the power couple question if Jada and Will are still together, we take a look at what we really need to know about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and Red Table Talk star who have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood.

Here’s a timeline of Will and Jada’s relationship which takes a look at if they’re still together, those open marriage claims and who their famous children are. Here’s a timeline of their romance:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are still together and married despite reports. Picture: PA

How did Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett meet and when did they get married?

Will and Jada go way back as they first met on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 where she auditioned to play his girlfriend. Sadly, Jada, 48, didn’t get the part because of her height.

They officially started dating a year later, after Will got divorced from his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Then in December 1997, Will and Jada officially married when she was three months pregnant with their first child.

How many children do Will and Jada Smith have?

Together, the actors have two children, son Jaden Smith, 21, and daughter Willow Smith, 19.

Will also has an elder son from his first marriage, Trey Smith who is 27 years old.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have children Jayden and Willow together. Picture: PA

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett still together?

Despite many divorce rumours over their 23 year marriage, Will and Jada have beaten the odds and are still married.

The Pursuit of Happiness actor calls Jada his “life partner” and insists he took his marriage vows very seriously.

Do Will and Jada Smith have an open marriage?

There have been many affair and open marriage rumours surrounding the couple recently, however, Will and Jada have not addressed the claims directly.

They simply insist they are still a united couple and happy in their relationship.