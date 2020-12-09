Tupac and Biggie's iconic throwback freestyle resurfaces

This early 90's freestyle featuring the two legends has gone down in rap history!

Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G (aka Biggie Smalls) are two phenomenal legends and figureheads of Hip-Hop/Rap music. While the pair had a complex relationship, the pair were once friends.

So much so, that they actually collaborated and freestyles together in an iconic video from the early 90's.

In a rare video clip, it shows Tupac and Biggie rapping acapella, as they're sat down chopping it up on camera.

It's unclear when this footage of their legendary freestyle was taken, but it has been reported to be filmed in 1993.

It appears the video may have been filmed by director and producer Spike Lee, as fans believe the man behind the camera sounds like him.

The man, allegedly Spike Lee, is heard speaking to the two rappers in the beginning of this extended cut, and Tupac shouts him out during his verse.

"And my other homies out here like Spike Lee," he raps, pointing at the camera, "they got the camera on a n***a guess they like me."

Although the pair were sharing their talent and bonding as artists, their relationship took a sharp turn when Tupac publicly accused Biggie, Andre Harrell, and Sean Combs of being involved in his robbery shooting.

The shooting took place in the lobby of Quad Recording Studios in Manhattan on November 30, 1994.

After the shooting, the pair took aim at each other in diss tracks and a fuelled their feud even further.

In a recent interview with Fatman Scoop, Lil Cease revealed that Biggie allegedly wanted the beef between him and Tupac to be squashed.

Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls performed at The Palladium NYC in 1993. Picture: Getty

[WARNING: Explicit and offensive language]

Tupac and Biggie freestyle lyrics:

[Intro: The Notorious B.I.G. & 2Pac]

Ready nigga? Ready for that raw dog shit nigga?

Okay, all right, let me see how I'ma hit you wit'. You wanna set it off?

Ayy, I'm scared to do some freestyle



[Verse 1: 2Pac]

I'm scared to do some freestyle flow

I'm too high and I might go off-tempo

But now I'm back to let these niggas know just how deep

My game run, 2Pacalypse don't sleep

I keep a motherfucking Glock in my car

If I'm holding in the club, I gotta be the fucking star

So everybody wanna smile, and raise they hands

I got a razor, 'case I gotta do a necks (next) man

'Cause you know how niggas be, they wanna see

If Pac is real or is he like that nigga in the movie

I guess I gotta prove my point

Slicin' motherfuckers, now I'm doing the joint

I got my nigga B-I to the G beside me

Bitches on my dick, you know them hoes wanna ride me

And my other homies out here like Spike Lee

They got the camera on a nigga guess they like me

But now I'm bout to pass this motherfucker on

'Cause this Tanqueray is getting hella strong



[Verse 2: The Notorious B.I.G.]

Money, hoes and clothes

Blunt smoke coming out the nose is all a nigga knows

Flippin' on foes, puttin' tags on toes

Watchin' the stash grow, clockin the cash flow

The neighborhood gravedigger

Gettin' paid so much all the bitches wanna see a nigga

I guessed they figured I'm paid I wanna get laid

Or since I got loot I wanna knock boots

Huh, I rather beat my dick than trick

And if she don't suck then we don't fuck

Huh, I rather make a buck drive a fat ass truck

Grab the nine, two clips and run amok

Yes, flex out the 2 or 3 benz's since I wreck shit

What the fuck you expected?

A fly guy, well fuck it I'ma high guy from Bed-Stuy

Puttin' the swellin' on your eye

And your nose even, when I choke ya you stop breathin'

And when police come, I'm leavin'

