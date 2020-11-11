Nelly honours Tupac with surprise Dancing With The Stars performance

Nelly pays tribute to Tupac with Dancing With The Stars performance. Picture: Getty

Rapper Nelly has honoured the late rapper Tupac in his his recent"California Love" dance performance on the popular TV show.

Nelly payed tribute to the late legendary rapper Tupac, with a flashy performance on the popular dance competition TV show 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The 46-year-old entertainer took to the stage wearing a leather corset with a white bandana wrapped around his head, to mimic Pac's dress sense.

St. Louis rapper, Nelly, channeled Pac while he performed a jazz routine to Tupac and Dr.Dre's 1996 hit, “California Love”.

On Monday’s show, Nelly danced with his pro partner Daniella Karagach – who he impressed with back flips and super high lifts.

Nelly said "He was multi-talented," Nelly said of his admiration for Pac in a video that played before the performance.

"We all come with luggage, the good and the bad, but the passion behind his songwriting and ability to touch other people has inspired me."

"I'm actually re-doing my version of the song," Nelly added, as cameras showed him in the studio working on the track."

"The fact that I had a chance to re-do such a great song by such a great person, and the fact that I got the chance to display that on national TV was dope to me."

Check out the video above. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA