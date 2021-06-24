What is Mary J. Blige's net worth in 2021?

How much is Mary J. Blige worth and how did the singer make her money?

Mary J. Blige is about the open up about her extraordinary life in her new documentary, My Life, which drops on Amazon Prime on Friday, June 25.

The Grammy Award-winning singer reflects on the highs and lows that lead her to record her 1994 album of the same name and propelled her to superstardom.

The documentary also features appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys and Diddy, the latter of whom produced the film while Quincy Jones served as an executive producer.

Mary J. Blige is worth around $20 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

The global music icon and Academy Award-nominated actress released her debut album, What's the 411?, in 1992 after signing with Uptown Records. The album was produced by Diddy, went triple platinum and certified her as the 'Queen of Hip Hop Soul.'

Her next album, 1994's My Life, is one of her most critically-acclaimed, landing spaces on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and Time magazine's All-Time 100 Albums.

During her stellar career, Blige has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and has received three Golden Globe Award nominations.

For her supporting role in 2017's Mudbound, Blige received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song, becoming the first person nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year.