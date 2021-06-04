Diddy and Yung Miami spark dating rumours after 'holding hands' in new photo

Diddy and Yung Miami. Picture: Getty

The hip-hop mogul has sparked rumours that he's dating 'City Girl' Yung Miami after sharing a new photo of them on Instagram.

Rumours were sparked last night (June 3), after Diddy posted a picture to his instagram of the pair holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P"'s birthday bash.

Yung Miami, had also shared the image to her own Instagram, as the last picture in a gallery of images of herself stunning in a red velvet dress.

The City Girl captioned her pic "It’s a whole lot of money in this mf!" quoting BIA's viral TikTok hit. Diddy then posted the cosy pic as a video that features the track playing.

Whilst neither of the two have commented on the speculation, fans on Instagram and Twitter sure had a lot to say about the glamorous pic.

Diddy's Instagram comments show that some seem to stan the celebrity pairing, with one fan saying: "I hope this a thing cause it sure loook goood 🔥🔥🔥"

City Girl fans especially seem to be happy at the idea Yung Miami may have bagged herself the billionaire.

Some fans are in favour. Picture: Instagram

One fan tweeted: "I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that’s a fairytale ending for a real City Girl".

Some are straight shocked at the pairing, tweeting: "Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that?".

Others have criticised Diddy, claiming the age gap between the pair is too drastic, highlighting that he is 51-years-old, while Miami 27-years-old.

Underneath the photo, an Instagram user wrote: "He sure like them young".

"he sure likes them young". Picture: Instagram: @collettewietholter

I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that’s a fairytale ending for a real City Girl 😂 — PUSSY PATROL (@joaintcrazy) June 3, 2021

Just found out that Diddy’s son Justin is the literal same age as Caresha or Yung Miami or whatever her name is….. pic.twitter.com/15PNQIEIwT — randomstan (@randomstan14) June 3, 2021

Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that? pic.twitter.com/JGE0Evqg4Q — miss thang. (@bdaysthot) June 3, 2021

Me running To Twitter to see p. Diddy and , Caresha aka Yung Miami from city girls holding hands: pic.twitter.com/A8i72SxQ6l — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) June 3, 2021

I know I don’t see Caresha (Yung Miami) holdin Diddy hand pic.twitter.com/hYRh0k7J6p — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) June 3, 2021

This speculation has come after Diddy posted a throwback of him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez earlier in the week. The star simply posted the pic "#tbt"