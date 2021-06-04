Diddy and Yung Miami spark dating rumours after 'holding hands' in new photo
4 June 2021, 11:35
The hip-hop mogul has sparked rumours that he's dating 'City Girl' Yung Miami after sharing a new photo of them on Instagram.
Rumours were sparked last night (June 3), after Diddy posted a picture to his instagram of the pair holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P"'s birthday bash.
Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey
Yung Miami, had also shared the image to her own Instagram, as the last picture in a gallery of images of herself stunning in a red velvet dress.
The City Girl captioned her pic "It’s a whole lot of money in this mf!" quoting BIA's viral TikTok hit. Diddy then posted the cosy pic as a video that features the track playing.
Whilst neither of the two have commented on the speculation, fans on Instagram and Twitter sure had a lot to say about the glamorous pic.
Diddy's Instagram comments show that some seem to stan the celebrity pairing, with one fan saying: "I hope this a thing cause it sure loook goood 🔥🔥🔥"
City Girl fans especially seem to be happy at the idea Yung Miami may have bagged herself the billionaire.
One fan tweeted: "I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that’s a fairytale ending for a real City Girl".
Some are straight shocked at the pairing, tweeting: "Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that?".
Others have criticised Diddy, claiming the age gap between the pair is too drastic, highlighting that he is 51-years-old, while Miami 27-years-old.
Underneath the photo, an Instagram user wrote: "He sure like them young".
I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that’s a fairytale ending for a real City Girl 😂— PUSSY PATROL (@joaintcrazy) June 3, 2021
Just found out that Diddy’s son Justin is the literal same age as Caresha or Yung Miami or whatever her name is….. pic.twitter.com/15PNQIEIwT— randomstan (@randomstan14) June 3, 2021
Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that? pic.twitter.com/JGE0Evqg4Q— miss thang. (@bdaysthot) June 3, 2021
Me running To Twitter to see p. Diddy and , Caresha aka Yung Miami from city girls holding hands: pic.twitter.com/A8i72SxQ6l— Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) June 3, 2021
I know I don’t see Caresha (Yung Miami) holdin Diddy hand pic.twitter.com/hYRh0k7J6p— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) June 3, 2021
This speculation has come after Diddy posted a throwback of him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez earlier in the week. The star simply posted the pic "#tbt"