Diddy and Yung Miami spark dating rumours after 'holding hands' in new photo

4 June 2021, 11:35

Diddy and Yung Miami
Diddy and Yung Miami. Picture: Getty

The hip-hop mogul has sparked rumours that he's dating 'City Girl' Yung Miami after sharing a new photo of them on Instagram.

Rumours were sparked last night (June 3), after Diddy posted a picture to his instagram of the pair holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P"'s birthday bash.

Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey

Yung Miami, had also shared the image to her own Instagram, as the last picture in a gallery of images of herself stunning in a red velvet dress.

The City Girl captioned her pic "It’s a whole lot of money in this mf!" quoting BIA's viral TikTok hit. Diddy then posted the cosy pic as a video that features the track playing.

Whilst neither of the two have commented on the speculation, fans on Instagram and Twitter sure had a lot to say about the glamorous pic.

Diddy's Instagram comments show that some seem to stan the celebrity pairing, with one fan saying: "I hope this a thing cause it sure loook goood 🔥🔥🔥"

City Girl fans especially seem to be happy at the idea Yung Miami may have bagged herself the billionaire.

Some fans are in favour
Some fans are in favour. Picture: Instagram

One fan tweeted: "I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that’s a fairytale ending for a real City Girl".

Some are straight shocked at the pairing, tweeting: "Did I just see Diddy and Yung Miami like that?".

Others have criticised Diddy, claiming the age gap between the pair is too drastic, highlighting that he is 51-years-old, while Miami 27-years-old.

Underneath the photo, an Instagram user wrote: "He sure like them young".

"he sure likes them young"
"he sure likes them young". Picture: Instagram: @collettewietholter

This speculation has come after Diddy posted a throwback of him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez earlier in the week. The star simply posted the pic "#tbt"

