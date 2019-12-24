Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy. Picture: Getty

Singer J-Lo hasn't opened up about her relationship with Diddy in a new interview. She details the Puffy dating era as "crazy".

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her previous relationship with Hip-Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Lopez and Diddy were an iconic couple within the Hip-Hop game. The pair were seen slaying the red carpets and were photographed at every event together. However, the relationship came to an end after she and Diddy were arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a nightclub.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, the 50-year-old singer detailed what her life was life when she dated star's such as Diddy and Ben Affleck.

"It was a crazy," Lopez told CBS. "The Puffy era was sort of like a crazy heightened time in my life. Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx."

"He had been in the music business and had all this success. I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment."

Lopez detailed their relationship saying "We had this kinda crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang, let's say. It was definitely a moment, but I felt like it was necessary."

She further explained "Like, he was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about this music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry."

Jennifer added that her relationships with Diddy and actor Ben Affleck were very different. Lopez revealed that Affleck wanted to avoid tabloids as much as possible. However, her and Diddy were open to public eye seeing what they had.

The multi-talented star detailed her fame "overwhelming" during tabloid era where she saw her face on the cover of a different gossip magazine every week. However, with time, she has been able to not let news stories get to her.