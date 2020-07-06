August Alsina shares emotional post after Jada Pinkett-Smith denies affair

August Alsina shares emotional post on Instagram about Jada Pinkett-Smith affair. Picture: Getty

Singer August Alsina has bared all in an emotional post on Instagram, addressing his affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

By Tiana Williams

August Alsina has poured his heart out on a post after Jada Pinkett-Smith denied claims they had an affair during her marriage with Will Smith.

On Thursday (Jul 2) Jada took to Twitter to announce she will be bringing herself to The Red Table Talk – a platform where she allows celebrities to open up and speak their truth.

This came after Jada's rep had spoken on her behalf, claiming that August Alsina's claims about the affair were "absolutely not true”.

Shortly after Jada's response, Will's rep disputed claims that he gave August "a blessing" to proceed with his relationship with Jada. Willow Smith, the married couple's daughter,

In a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old singer opened up and bared his feelings online.

The "No Love" singer shared a photo of himself with radio personality Angela Yee, who he opened up to about the affair last week.

During his lengthy Instagram post, August wrote 'I get it; not only do i get it but I'm also sorry you feel that way'

'BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and "code" we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance.'

August continued: 'Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that... My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS.'

The singer added: 'My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there.'

In regards to his conversation with Yee, August revealed 'No one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.'

August was originally introduced to Pinkett, 48, back in 2015 by her son Jaden Smith.

The singer claimed his and Jada's friendship grew close after she took him in after he revealed his drug addiction.

August also went on vacation with The Smiths in 2016 to Hawaii. He then attended the BET Awards with Jada back in 2017, which sparked the dating rumours.

