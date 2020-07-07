Jada Pinkett-Smith's mother reacts to August Alsina affair with cryptic post

Adrienne Banfield-Norris has responded to August Alsina's claims that he had an affair with her daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett-Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris has cryptically responded to August Alsina's recent claims about his affair with Jada.

Banfield-Norris, 66, – often referred to as "Gammy" by her grandchildren – has taken to Instagram to share a meme, hinting at Jada's and August's alleged relationship.

On Monday (Jul 6) Jada's mother shared a message which read: "Get rid of the pedestal you put people on."

"Recognize that people are only people with flaws and imperfections just like you and me. Do that and you’ll be much happier, cause guess what??? They already are! Sleep well, beloveds! #keepitpushin.”

Gammy's statement came after Jada and Will Smith's denied August Alsina's claims. A rep on behalf of Jada, said August claims about their relationship are “absolutely not true”.

According to The Sun, Will Smith's representative also branded the reports as "wrong".

In his interview with radio personality Angela Yee, August said "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

"And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime," Alsina added.

August admitted it is hard for people to understand his predicament with Jada, due to the nature of their dynamic.

The singer said "I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

After Jada and Will denied claims of the relationship, August took to Instagram and shared an emotional lengthy statement, reflective of his current feelings.

