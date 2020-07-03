Jada Pinkett-Smith to address August Alsina affair claims on Red Table Talk

Will Smith's wife has revealed plans to clear the air on claims she had a relationship with singer August Alsina during her marriage on Red Table Talk.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has confirmed that she will be taking herself to the red table on Red Table Talk following claims of an alleged affair with singer August Alsina.

The actress, 48, tweeted on Thursday night (2 July): "There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table."

Red Table Talk, which usually airs on a Monday or a Thursday, is hosted on Facebook Watch by Jada and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her 19-year-old daughter, Willow Smith.

Previous guests on the talk show, which often discusses deeply personal issues, include Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino, as well as August Alsina himself, who spoke about his experience with drug addiction.

Earlier this week, Alsina, 27, claimed during an interview that Jada's husband Will Smith, 51 had given him his "blessing" to go ahead with his alleged romance with the mother-of-two.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,he gave me his blessing," Alsina told Breakfast Club's Angela Yee.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it - so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

"And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like - and some people never get that in this lifetime," Alsina added.

Jada's reps responded to August's claims and called them "absolutely not true", according to Page Six, while Will Smith's representative branded the reports as "wrong".