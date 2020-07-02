Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett-Smith affair claims with cryptic post

2 July 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 11:52

Willow Smith has broke her silence following August Alsina's claims of his affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Willow Smith has broke her silence following August Alsina's claims of his affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

The daughter of Will Smith shared a Hare Krishna teaching about how your parents can affect you following claims of her mother's alleged affair with singer August Alsina.

Willow Smith has posted for the first time since singer August Alsina exposed his alleged affair with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Jada Pinkett-Smith responds as August Alsina 'confirms' their relationship

The 19-year-old entertainer, who stars alongside her mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Jones, on their talk show Red Table Talk, shared a Hare Krishna teaching about how parents can affect their children.

Willow Smith broke her silence on social media by sharing a Hare Krishna teaching.
Willow Smith - pictured here with half brother Trey Smith, brother Jaden Smith, mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and father Will Smith - posted for the first time since the claims surfaced.
While Willow doesn't directly reference the scandal, the post - titled 'The Blossoming of the Bhakti-lata' - references the seed of devotion by Hare Krishnas, with its roots resembling "the field of the heart". The stem reads "the practice of a devotional service".

Wording on a leaf at the bottom of the picture outlines "five types of misery" and "four types of sin". As the flower rises up to to the sun, one of the pink petals references the "mood of a parent" and "transcendental emotion".

Inside Will and Jada Pinkett's marriage: From their children to open marriage claims

It comes after Alsina, 27, revealed during an interview this week that Willow's father Will Smith, 51, had given him his "blessing" to go ahead with his alleged romance with Jada.

Representatives for Jada Pinkett-Smith labelled August Alsina's claims as false.
"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,he gave me his blessing," Alsina told Breakfast Club's Angela Yee.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime," Alsina added.

Jada's reps responded to August's claims and labelled them "absolutely not true", according to Page Six.

