Keke Palmer praised for encouraging soldiers to take the knee during George Floyd protest

3 June 2020, 11:23

Keke Palmer, 26, plead with soldiers during her powerful Black Lives Matter speech
Keke Palmer, 26, plead with soldiers during her powerful Black Lives Matter speech. Picture: Getty

Actress Keke Palmer has prompted soldiers to show solidarity after her powerful Black Lives Matter speech during the Los Angeles protests.

Keke Palmer asked members of the National Guard to march with Black Lives Matter protesters during her powerful speech

J. Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave and more protest in response to George Floyd’s death

On Tuesday (Jun 2) The 26-year-old Hollywood actor and TV host, plead a strong, empowering plea, for the National Guard officers to take a stand during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles.

In a video that has circulated on social media, Keke is seen saying 'Stand together with the community, with society to stop, stop the governmental oppression,' the Hustlers actress plead with the men.

Keke urged the officers to march beside the people in order to show they're with them and gain a sense of solidarity.

She continued "'We need you. March with us, march beside us,' Palmer said.

"Let the revolution be televised, march beside us, and show us that you're here for us. Make history with us, please."

While an officer told Keke they couldn't leave the intersection they were stationed at, the men showed solidarity in another way.

After a protester asked the officer to kneel with them, the officers knelt with the people during the L.A protest.

The Daytime talk show TV host, 26, plead with soldiers to get them to take a stand against racism
The Daytime talk show TV host, 26, plead with soldiers to get them to take a stand against racism. Picture: Getty

In recent times, the action of 'taking a knee' has become a symbol of protesting against police brutality.

This symbolism came after NFL player Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the United States national anthem in light of police brutality.

After coming across the video of Keke's powerful speech, many fans took to Twitter to praise her. See some of the responses below.

