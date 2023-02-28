Keke Palmer gives birth to son and reveals his unique name

Actress Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson have welcomed their first child together!

Keke Palmer has announced the birth of her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The pair took to Instagram to share the news of their bundle of joy, and posted snaps of their adorable boy from hospital.

In the slideshow, the actress raved about how motherhood has gone so far, and shared his unique name, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!"

Keke and Darius shared sweet snaps of their baby son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The 29-year-old revealed the name of her son, called Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and said "welcome to the world baby Leo."

One snap showed the little one sleeping next to a stuffed elephant, whilst another showed the new parents jamming in the car as they took their son home from hospital for the first time.

Keke also shared sweet snaps of her and Darius cradling their son in the hospital after noting that they welcomed their child "during Black history month."

Keke's celeb pals flocked to the comment section to congratulate her. Picture: Instagram

Keke shared adorable pictures of her newborn son. Picture: Getty

Her comment section was flooded with doting messages from fans and celebrity palsm including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Halle Bailey.

"Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club," Big Sean wrote in the comments section.

Congratulations to Keke and Darius!