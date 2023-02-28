Keke Palmer gives birth to son and reveals his unique name

28 February 2023, 10:41

Actress Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson have welcomed their first child together!

Keke Palmer has announced the birth of her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The pair took to Instagram to share the news of their bundle of joy, and posted snaps of their adorable boy from hospital.

In the slideshow, the actress raved about how motherhood has gone so far, and shared his unique name, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!"

Keke Palmer just revealed her baby's gender and fans are so excited

Keke and Darius shared sweet snaps of their baby son on Instagram.
Keke and Darius shared sweet snaps of their baby son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The 29-year-old revealed the name of her son, called Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and said "welcome to the world baby Leo."

One snap showed the little one sleeping next to a stuffed elephant, whilst another showed the new parents jamming in the car as they took their son home from hospital for the first time.

Keke also shared sweet snaps of her and Darius cradling their son in the hospital after noting that they welcomed their child "during Black history month."

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Keke's celeb pals flocked to the comment section to congratulate her.
Keke's celeb pals flocked to the comment section to congratulate her. Picture: Instagram
Keke shared adorable pictures of her newborn son.
Keke shared adorable pictures of her newborn son. Picture: Getty

Her comment section was flooded with doting messages from fans and celebrity palsm including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Halle Bailey.

"Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club," Big Sean wrote in the comments section.

Congratulations to Keke and Darius!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Rock to address viral Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

Chris Rock to address viral Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

Ashanti & Nelly 'back together' almost a decade after split

Ashanti & Nelly 'back together' almost a decade after split

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson dating rumours go viral

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson dating rumours go viral

Kylie Jenner loses almost A MILLION followers after 'mocking' Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner loses almost A MILLION followers after 'mocking' Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Michael B. Jordan 'confronts his school bully' in awkward red carpet interview

Michael B. Jordan 'confronts his school bully' in awkward red carpet interview

Adele and Rich Paul 'engaged and set to wed this summer'

Adele and Rich Paul 'engaged and set to wed this summer'

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty reportedly living apart amid split rumours

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty reportedly living apart amid split rumours

Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon, father of 12, reveals he might have more kids

Nick Cannon, father of 12, reveals he might have more kids

Molly Mae didn't watch boyfriend Tommy Fury win against Jake Paul

Molly Mae didn't watch boyfriend Tommy Fury win against Jake Paul

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection