Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024: When Is It & What Will He Perform?
25 September 2023, 11:14
Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo
When is the 2024 Super Bowl and What Songs Will Usher Perform? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Usher has been confirmed as the artist taking to the stage to headline the prestigious Super Bowl Halftime show slot in 2024.
The R&B singer will take the stage a year after Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl, and announced the news in a video that features none other than Kim Kardashian in a homage to Confessions Part II.
- Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is the most-viewed Halftime Show of all time
- Usher responds to viral Keke Palmer boyfriend 'outfit-shaming' scandal
- Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show
So, when is the 2024 Super Bowl? What songs will Usher perform? Will Usher have any special guests? Here's the rundown on 2024's sporting event.
-
When is the 2024 Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl 2024 will be taking place on the 11th February 2024.
The American Football game will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks the first time that the game will take place in the city.
The teams competing against each other is yet to be confirmed, and we will only know once the season is over.
-
Who will be playing at the 2024 Super Bowl?
It has been confirmed that Usher will be the artist to headline the 2024 Super Bowl!
In a statement, the singer said: "It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.
"I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before."
He continued: "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."
-
What songs will Usher perform at the 2024 Super Bowl?
So far, no setlist has been confirmed for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Usher.
However, we have a strong indication of what he might perform thanks to his Vegas residency.
Here is the setlist Usher performs during his Vegas residency (via Setlist.fm).
1. “My Way”
2. “Caught Up”
3. “U Don’t Have to Call”
4. “Love In This Club”
5. “Party” (Chris Brown cover)
6. “Lil’ Freak”
7. “Lovers And Friends” (Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz cover)
8. “Good Love” (City Girls cover)
9. “I Don’t Mind”
10. “Bad Girl”
11. “Good Kisser”
12. “My Boo”
13. “Superstar”
14. “Can U Handle It?”
15. “Dance (A$$)” (Big Sean cover)
16. “I Don’t F*ck With You” (Big Sean cover)
17. “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)”
18. “I Need A Girl” (Diddy cover)
19. “Trading Places”
20. “U Remind Me”
21. “You Make Me Wanna…”
22. “Throwback”
23. “U Got It Bad”
24. “Nice & Slow”
25. “Climax”
26. “Burn”
27. “Confessions”
28. “Confessions Part II”
29. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”
30. “OMG”
31. “Yeah!”
32. “Without You”
-
Why did Kim Kardashian announce the Super Bowl?
To kick the Super Bowl off, Usher released a video in conjunction with Apple Music to announce the exciting news.
None other than Kim Kardashian appeared in the announcement video which plays the Confessions Part II video.
Kim then calls him up to tell him the news while the R&B star is recording music in the studio.
-
Is Usher going on tour?
Usher has been busy performing his Las Vegas Residency for multiple years, but is now taking his show on the road.
Before the 2024 Super Bowl headline slot, Usher will be going to Paris on an 8-day residency called 'Rendez-Vous Á Paris, at La Seine Musicale' between September 24 - October 5.